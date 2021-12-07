BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Chandler Turner had a career-high 23 points that included the game-winning 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bowling Green narrowly beat Oakland 73-72 on Tuesday night.

Turner’s 3 gave the Falcons a 73-70 advantage. Jalen Moore made a pair of free throws for Oakland to cap the scoring with 27 seconds left.

Daeqwon Plowden had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (5-4). Josiah Fulcher added six rebounds.

Jamal Cain had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Moore added 18 points, seven assists and six steals. He also committed seven turnovers. Micah Parrish had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

