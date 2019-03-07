ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Davauhnte Turner had 18 points and Dallas Watson posted 17 points as St. Peter’s narrowly beat Marist 71-68 in overtime in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney on Thursday.
Quinn Taylor had 11 points for St. Peter’s (10-21). KC Ndefo added four blocks.
Brian Parker had 22 points for the Red Foxes (12-19). Ryan Funk added 18 points. Aleksandar Dozic had 11 points.
___
___
