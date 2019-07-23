WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner hit his second career cycle, Stephen Strasburg earned his major league-leading 13th win and the Washington Nationals routed the Colorado Rockies 11-1 Tuesday night.

Turner led off the first inning with homer, singled in the second and tripled leading off the fifth. After grounding into a double play in the sixth, he doubled home a run during Washington’s eight-run seventh.

It was the fourth cycle for the Nationals since relocating to Washington in 2005, half of them by Turner against the Rockies. He’s the 26th player to hit for multiple cycles.

Strasburg (13-4) pitched six innings for his sixth straight win as the Nationals kicked off a 10-game homestand. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The right-hander is 10-1 with a 3.17 ERA over his past 12 starts.

Colorado rookie Peter Lambert (2-2) gave up three runs and nine hits. He struck out eight with a walk but is winless in his last six games.

The Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, had exactly one baserunner in five of six innings against Strasburg.

Advertising

Nationals catcher Yan Gomes began the night hitting .198 but had two hits, including an RBI single in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Strasburg singled his first time up, giving him hits in four straight at-bats.

WELCOME BACK

Former Nationals Ian Desmond (2009-15) and Daniel Murphy (2016-18) returned to Nationals Park. Both received warm ovations and tipped their helmets to the crowd before their second inning at-bats. Desmond went 1 for 3 and Murphy was 0 for 4. Desmond is the last player drafted by the Montreal Expos still active in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Max Scherzer (inflammation under his right shoulder) felt good after Monday’s workout and is slated to pitch the series finale Thursday. … Martinez said RHP Austin Voth (right biceps tendinitis) threw Monday and didn’t feel well. Voth will have an MRI this week.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (9-7, 4.11) is slated to pitch the opener of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader. Gray is 5-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 11 road starts this season. LHP Kyle Freeland (2-7, 7.62) is expected to start the night game.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-1, 3.50) will pitch the day game and LHP Patrick Corbin (7-5, 3.40) will pitch at night. Corbin has a 1.85 ERA with 50 strikeouts and eight walks over his past six starts. Washington is 5-1 in those games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports