BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jose Perez had 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and Christian Turner scored seven of his eight points after regulation to help Gardner-Webb beat Hampton 87-74 in overtime Saturday night for coach Tim Craft’s 100th career win.

DJ Laster finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, David Efianayi had 16 points and six assists and Nate Johnson scored 15 for Gardner-Webb (12-7, 2-2 Big South).

Perez hit a 3-pointer to open the extra period and the Runnin’ Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Lysander Bracey hit two free throws to trim Hampton’s deficit to 75-73 with 3:30 to play but Turner scored Gardner-Webb’s first seven points in a 12-1 closing run and the Pirates got no closer.

Kalin Fisher had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hampton (7-10, 2-2). Jermaine Marrow and Akim Mitchell added 14 points apiece.

Fisher scored six points during a 12-4 run that gave the Pirates their biggest lead at 50-40 with 13:48 left in regulation but Gardner-Webb scored 20, including 11 by Perez, of the next 25 points for the first of five lead changes in the final 10 minutes before OT.