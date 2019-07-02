WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings on an emotional night, Trea Turner doubled home the winning run in the ninth and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Yan Gomes reached on an error by third baseman Neil Walker with one out in the ninth. With two outs, Turner doubled to the gap in right center off Jose Quijada (0-2) and Gomes raced all the way home.

A former teammate and close friend of Tyler Skaggs, Corbin wore Skaggs No. 45 rather than his own No. 46. He allowed a run on six hits and struck out seven without a walk.

Corbin gave up singles to the first three Marlins hitters but settled in, scattering three singles over his final six innings. It is the third straight game he has pitched seven innings and allowed one run with at least seven strikeouts.

The Marlins tied it off Wander Suero in the eighth when Cesar Puello led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Rojas, who had three hits.

Sean Doolittle (5-2) pitched one inning for the win in a game that was delayed 76 minutes by rain in the third inning.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer in the first and added a triple for the Nationals, who have won six of seven.

Miami starter Zac Gallon allowed two runs in two innings, leaving due to the rain delay.

Corbin and Skaggs were both drafted in 2009 by the Angels, traded to Arizona together in 2010 and made their MLB debuts in 2012 with the Diamondbacks.

Manager Davey Martinez said before the game he asked Corbin if he wanted to push back his scheduled Tuesday night start under the circumstances, but Corbin wanted to pitch the day after Skaggs’ death.

RENDON’S REASONING

Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon said he may skip the All-Star Game to let some injuries and ailments heal before the second half begins. Rendon, named to his first All-Star Game, declined to be specific. “I’ve been dealing with it for a while definitely a few weeks now,” he said. “I’m pretty sure if you go back and watch the games, I haven’t been running out balls as much as I usually do.” Manager Dave Martinez said it’s the bumps and bruises of playing every day and believes Rendon will be in Cleveland.

STREAKING

The Nationals homered for the 16th consecutive game, extending the team record (2005-present) and tying the franchise mark set by the Montreal Expos in 1999.

YOU AGAIN

Marlins rookie OF Harold Ramirez went 1 for 4 and has his safely in all eight of his career games against the Nationals (12 for 44, .347).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RF Brian Anderson left the game in the second inning with a right elbow contusion. He is listed as day-to-day. . LHP Caleb Smith (left hip inflammation) threw five innings for Double-A Jacksonville on Sunday allowing four runs on five hits while striking out eight.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.86) makes his first start since being named the NL All-Star team. He’s 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in four career starts versus Washington.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (9-4, 3.88) has a 10-game winning streak against the Marlins dating back to Sept. 20, 2015.