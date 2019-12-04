BALTIMORE (AP) — Dennis Tunstall recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Towson to a 76-59 win over Morgan State on Wednesday night.

Allen Betrand had 17 points for Towson (4-4). Brian Fobbs added 16 points and six assists. Nakye Sanders had 13 points for the visitors.

Stanley Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (3-7), who have lost five games in a row. Sherwyn Devonish added 11 points.

Towson plays Vermont on the road on Saturday. Morgan State takes on Longwood at home on Saturday.

