TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith resigned Saturday, ending an eight-year run with Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa finished the season 11-20 on Friday with a loss to SMU in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals. The Golden Hurricane were 4-4 in regular-season conference play.

“I have enjoyed my time at The University of Tulsa and coaching the many young men who have made us proud as student-athletes and as they have gone on to live their lives after college,” the 56-year-old Haith said in a statement. “My family and I will cherish the memories we have made here at the university and in the community.:

Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa. He coached Miami from 2004–11 and Missouri from 2011–14.