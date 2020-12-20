Tulane (6-5, 3-5 American Athletic) vs. Nevada (6-2 Mountain West), Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Tulane: Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,638 yards and 18 touchdowns, with 5 interceptions. He threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 35-21 defeat of Memphis on Dec. 5.

Nevada: Sophomore quarterback Carson Strong was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,587 yards and 22 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Tulane: Won four of its last five games after losing four of its first six. The only loss in the last five games was a 30-24, two-overtime thriller against Tulsa.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack opened with five straight wins before losing twice in its last three games. It’s coming off a 30-20 loss to the undefeated San Jose State Spartans, who won the Mountain West championship game against Boise State. The Pack surrendered 23 straight points in the second half.

LAST TIME

Tulane beat Nevada 34-17 in the Superdome in 1992.

BOWL HISTORY

Tulane: Is making its first appearance in the Boise bowl game. It’s the third straight bowl bid and 14th appearance overall.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack is in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the second straight year and third time overall. It is in a bowl for the third consecutive season and the 17th time overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25