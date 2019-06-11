SOCCER

REIMS, France (AP) — Alex Morgan tied a World Cup record with five goals as the defending champion U.S. national team opened the Women’s World Cup with a record-breaking 13-0 rout of Thailand on Tuesday night.

Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle each added a pair of goals for the United States, which broke the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup game. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored. The previous record margin was Germany’s 11-0 victory over Argentina in 2007.

Morgan tied Michelle Akers’ record for World Cup goals, set in the quarterfinals against Chinese Taipei in 1991.

BASEBALL

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A wounded David Ortiz was recovering from exploratory surgery in Boston on Tuesday as investigators in his native Dominican Republic tried to figure out who shot the former Red Sox slugger and why.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, said in a statement that Big Papi was “stable, awake and resting comfortably” in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and was expected to remain there for several days.

The 43-year-old retired athlete was flown to Boston on Monday night for further treatment, arriving in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox, after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

Advertising

Ortiz was shot at close range in the torso Sunday night by a gunman who approached him from behind at a Santo Domingo bar, authorities said.

BASKETBALL

The Memphis Grizzlies have finally filled their coaching vacancy by hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies will introduce Jenkins at news conference on Wednesday.

Zachary Kleiman, Memphis’ executive vice president of basketball operations, says Jenkins has an excellent coaching pedigree and elite basketball acumen and is someone they believe will develop the young Grizzlies.

Memphis had been looking for a new coach since firing J.B. Bickerstaff the day after the season ended in April.

The 34-year-old Jenkins was Mike Budenholzer’s assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. Jenkins becomes Memphis’ fourth head coach since the Grizzlies chose not to renew Lionel Hollins’ contract after he led them to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.

SWIMMING

Natalie Coughlin, a 12-time Olympic medalist, is returning to the pool as a member of the DC Trident, one of the teams in the new International Swimming League.

Advertising

Although Coughlin never formally retired, she hasn’t competed since the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials. In the years since, she’s served as a swimming commentator and had her first child last October.

Coughlin will be joined by Katie Ledecky on DC Trident. Rosters for four of the league’s eight teams were announced Tuesday.

COURTS

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on the remaining charges against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after a jury convicted him of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman but could not break a deadlock over two counts of rape involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen.

Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry the eight undecided charges but agreed to return to court Friday to discuss that option and possibly set a new trial date.

Winslow, who played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets, currently faces up to nine years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

The jury on Monday found him guilty of an attack last year on the homeless woman in his picturesque beach community of Encinitas, north of San Diego. Jurors also convicted him of two misdemeanors — indecent exposure and a lewd act in public — involving two other women.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports