DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa philanthropist has given $5 million to the Drake University women’s basketball program in what the school said is the largest non-capital gift of its kind.

Drake announced the gift Monday from Suzie Glazer Burt, a member of the university’s board of trustees. In a statement, Glazer Burt complimented coach Jennie Baranczyk and the basketball program, saying “when women empower women, there is no limit to the impact we can make in the lives of these incredible student-athletes.”

Drake didn’t release specifics about how the gift would be used but said some would endow the head coaching position and some would enhance support for students.

The Drake women have won three straight Missouri Valley Conference tiles. Drake went 27-7 this season and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, where the Bulldogs lost in the first round to Missouri, 77-76 in overtime.