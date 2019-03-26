TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has hired TCU assistant and former UT-Arlington head coach Scott Cross to lead the basketball program.

Cross spent last season with TCU after 12 years as UT-Arlington’s head coach. He led the Mavericks to the 2008 NCAA Tournament and averaged 19 wins in 12 seasons before the school fired him in March 2018.

Jeremy McClain, senior vice chancellor for athletics, announced the hiring on Tuesday to replace Phil Cunningham, who was fired after six seasons.

A 21-year coaching veteran, Cross led the Mavericks to a pair of NIT berths.

In 2017, he earned Sun Belt Conference coach of the year honors after guiding the Mavericks to a program-record 27 wins. That team advanced to the NIT quarterfinals and won UT-Arlington’s first Sun Belt Conference regular-season title.