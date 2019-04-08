ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout made a leaping catch to steal a potential homer from Christian Yelich in the Los Angeles Angels’ fourth straight victory, 5-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Tommy La Stella and Justin Bour each hit a two-run homer. Andrelton Simmons also went deep and Trevor Cahill (1-1) pitched six strong innings of five-hit ball in his home debut for the Angels, who have rebounded nicely from a 1-6 start to the season.

Trout’s personal streak of four consecutive games with a homer ended when he went 0 for 2 with two walks, but the Angels superstar jumped high on the warning track to take away an extra-base hit from Yelich, his fellow MVP.

Trout walked and scored in the eighth on the first homer this season by Bour, who was off to a 3-for-31 start with his new team before his clutch two-run shot.

Mike Moustakas hit his 150th career homer in the Brewers’ first game at Angel Stadium since June 16, 2010.

Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, but Milwaukee opened its six-game road trip to the Los Angeles area with its second loss in three games after a 7-1 start to the season.

Cahill made his first two starts for Los Angeles on the road, but the veteran newcomer retired the final 10 Brewers he faced while finishing with eight strikeouts, mostly against the dangerous heart of Milwaukee’s order.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his second save out of the Angels’ stellar bullpen, which has yielded a major league-low six earned runs in 38 1/3 innings.

Chacin was mostly sharp against his former team, but also gave up homers to two Angels who hadn’t gone deep this season.

Orlando Arcia’s RBI single put Milwaukee up in the second, but the Angels went ahead 2-1 moments later on La Stella’s first homer for his new team. The utility infielder and pinch-hitting specialist homered once last season in 123 games with the Cubs.

Moustakas ended his 0-for-19 slump in the second inning with a one-bounce drive off the right field wall, although the San Fernando Valley native was held to a single because he fell down on his way to second and had to retreat.

Moustakas made his journey around the bases much safer in the fourth with a no-doubt homer over Trout’s head.

Simmons put the Angels back ahead with a solo shot later in the fourth.

Trout walked and struck out in the first three innings, but still made an early impact when he tracked down Yelich’s high drive to center and caught it right near the wall. The reigning NL MVP acknowledged the play by doffing his helmet to the two-time AL MVP.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Josh Hader understandably wasn’t available after he recorded an eight-out save against the Cubs on Sunday.

Angels: 3B Zack Cozart was held out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch on his left forearm Sunday, but he entered to play defense in the eighth. Los Angeles recalled converted catcher Taylor Ward as a backup infielder. … Shohei Ohtani is still taking batting practice, but hasn’t faced live pitching in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. He is on schedule to return in May.

UP NEXT

Matt Harvey (0-1, 9.00 ERA) attempts to bounce back from a dismal home debut with the Angels in the middle game of the series. The Brewers counter with Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.27), who is coming off a gem with 11 strikeouts over eight shutout innings against Cincinnati.

___

