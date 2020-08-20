SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout flinched after yet another high-and-tight fastball from San Francisco reliever Shaun Anderson, prompting a warning from the plate umpire Thursday night in the Giants’ 10-5 win over Los Angeles.

Two days earlier in Anaheim, Trout was upset when Anderson twice threw near his head in the ninth inning. After that game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he was giving Anderson, a 25-year-old with control issues, some needed work after not pitching for a while.

This time, the three-time AL MVP turned his head after another heater sailed up and in. Angels manager Joe Maddon loudly cursed and complained before emerging from the dugout to continue — after this week’s previous episode, Maddon said of Anderson: “That’s just a young man that’s not ready to be here, that’s all that is.”

A few people in the Giants barked back as Maddon came onto the field and the umpires conferred in the infield, prompting the warning from plate ump Lance Barrett.

Once play resumed, Trout tripled off the fence in left field.

Wilmer Flores homered and drove in four runs and Brandon Crawford hit his 100th career home run.

Kevin Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings to win.

José Suarez allowed five runs, five hits and retired only four batters.

PADRES 8, RANGERS 7, 10 INNINGS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in major league history to launch grand slams in four straight games, and the Padres got an unearned run in the 10th inning.

The Padres swept the four-game, home-and-home series, with a slam in each one.

Earlier this week, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Wil Myers slammed the Rangers.

The Padres’ slams in three straight games had been the most in the big leagues since 2006 and the most in the NL the Cleveland Spiders did it in 1895 against the Boston Beaneaters.

With the score tied at 7 in the 10th and Myers on second, rookie Jake Cronenworth singled to center and fielder Scott Heineman bobbled the ball, allowing Myers to score.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) got the win and Luis Garcia (0-1) the loss.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kolten Wong hit an RBI single and St. Louis returned to Busch Stadium with a rousing rally, scoring three runs in the ninth inning.

The Cardinals played their first home game since July 26. They were idle for 17 days after 10 players tested positive for the virus.

Yadier Molina drove in three runs, including an RBI single in the ninth. The nine-time All-Star catcher made his first appearance since being sidelined by COVID-19 earlier this month.

Seth Elledge (1-0) picked up his first major league win with a scoreless ninth. The Cardinals rallied against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias (1-2).

INDIANS 2, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and Cleveland completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning streak to a season-high six games.

Bieber (5-0) allowed six hits and walked none in six innings, throwing 99 pitches. He has struck out a major league-best 65 in 40 2/3 innings, an average of 14.4 per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has lost 14 of 16 games. Trevor Williams (1-4) was lifted after throwing 90 pitches in four innings.

ASTROS 10, ROCKIES 8

DENVER (AP) — Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston won its eighth in a row.

Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez (2-4).

Ryan McMahon hit two homers for Colorado, which has lost seven of eight, including all four games of a home-and-home set against Houston.

Brooks Raley (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for the victory and Ryan Pressly gave up an RBI groundout en route to his third save.

ATHLETICS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered twice and Matt Olson also connected to help Sean Manaea finally earn his first victory of 2020 for Oakland.

Chapman hit a solo drive in the first and a two-run shot in the eighth. Olson added a two-run homer in the fourth for the AL-best A’s (18-8).

Manaea (1-2), who lost the AL wild-card game last fall, won in his sixth start.

Arizona lefty Alex Young (1-1) was done after four innings.

DODGERS 6, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings and Cody Bellinger homered for the second straight game to lead Los Angeles.

Kershaw (3-1) moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list. He now has 2,493 and trails only Don Sutton (2,696) in franchise history.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) returned to the Seattle rotation after being scratched from his last start due to neck spasms.

TWINS 7, BREWERS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings and Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer for Minnesota.

Ryan Jeffers drove in a run with a single in his first major league at-bat, going 2 for 3 with a hit by pitch and catching Berríos (2-3).

Justin Smoak homered for Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff (1-2) pitched into the sixth inning.

RAYS 10, YANKEES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino.

Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings in the abbreviated 10-game season series.

Zunino homered off Luis Avilán in the sixth inning.Manuel Margot started the five-run inning with a single off Adam Ottavino (2-2).

Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer in the fifth off reliever Diego Castillo (2-0). Luke Voit hit his 10th homer two batters into the game move into a tie for the AL lead with Mike Trout.

WHITE SOX 9, TIGERS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series and Chicago completed its first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk as the White Sox won their fifth straight.

Detroit dropped its ninth in a row. Spencer Turnbull (2-2) walked three batters in a tough 37-pitch first inning.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi allowed five hits over seven innings, Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland homered and Boston handed Baltimore its fifth straight loss.

Coming off a poor performance against the Yankees, Eovaldi (2-2) was dominant in his longest outing since Aug. 4, 2018. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Asher Wojciechowski (1-3) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 3, PHILLIES 2, 1ST GAME

BLUE JAYS 9, PHILLIES 8, 2ND GAME

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead single in a seven-run sixth inning and Toronto swept a doubleheader from Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays rallied after giving up seven runs in the top of the first inning and won its fifth in a row.

Anthony Kay (2-0) got the victory. A.J. Cole recorded his first save, getting Roman Quinn to strike out after allowing an RBI single to J.T. Realmuto. Héctor Neris (1-1) took the loss.

In the first of the seven-inning games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh.

Jordan Romano (2-1) worked the seventh to earn the win. Bryce Harper homered and McCutchen added an RBI single for Philadelphia. Deolis Guerra (1-3) took the loss.

