ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Star outfielder Mike Trout was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of an inflamed right wrist, a move that Los Angeles Angels had hoped to avoid.

Manager Mike Scioscia sounded confident that Trout’s stay on the DL would not be extended beyond the minimum time. The Angels head out on a road trip to San Diego and Texas after the weekend.

“We anticipate him being back when his DL is up,” Scioscia said. “Definitely in Texas he is going to play (Thursday), so most likely he will travel (to San Diego). The treatment he is getting is easy to administer.”

The move was retroactive to Monday, when Trout received a cortisone injection in his wrist. The two-time AL MVP has missed seven consecutive games.

The 27-year-old Trout is batting .309 with 30 home runs and 60 RBIs. He leads the majors with a .459 on-base percentage.

Trout hasn’t played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay.

Trout was out for 39 games last season after tearing a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.

Scioscia initially didn’t think Trout would need to go on the DL. He said Friday there should be no long-term ramifications from the injury.

