STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp had 13 points as Pacific defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Broc Finstuen had 12 points for Pacific (6-3). Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points and Pierre Crockrell II had seven assists for the Tigers.

Tyresse Williford had 11 points and five steals for the Cougars (2-5).

Pacific shot 63% in the first half and led 49-17 at halftime. The Cougars missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% overall in the period. They finished 2 for 21 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers dominated inside with a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Pacific faces Longwood at home on Friday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays UC Riverside on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com