DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Tripoli took the lead around the far turn and went on to win the $1 million Pacific Classic by 1 1/4 lengths at Del Mar on Saturday.

Tripoli ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.37 under Tiago Pereira, the Brazilian-born jockey who won with his only mount on the 11-race card.

The 4-year-old colt trained by John Sadler paid $15, $7.80 and $4.80 at 6-1 odds.

Tripoli earned an automatic berth into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 6.

Tizamagician returned $7.60 and $5.20. Dr. Post, who shipped in from New York for trainer Todd Pletcher, paid $4.20 to show.

Tripoli finished second in the San Diego Handicap last month at Del Mar in his stakes debut.

It was the third win in the race for owner Hronis Racing, whose Accelerate won in 2018 and Higher Power in 2019.