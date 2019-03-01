BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Graeme Stinson, Matt Dockman and Jack Carey combined to throw Duke’s first no-hitter in 64 years, shutting down Penn State 14-0 on Friday.
Stinson (2-0) struck out five and walked two in the first five innings for Duke (8-1), which hadn’t tossed a no-no since Tom Blackburn accomplished the feat against Rollins in 1955. Dockman struck out one in one inning of relief and Carey fanned five over the final three innings for his first career save.
Kennie Taylor opened the game at IMG Academy with a home run and finished with four RBIs, and Ethan Murray drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the Blue Devils’ nine-run seventh inning.
Dante Biasi (0-1) allowed five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in the loss for Penn State (6-1), which entered the day as one of only 13 unbeaten teams in Division I baseball.
