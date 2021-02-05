KENT, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Akron topped Kent State 72-61 on Friday night. Loren Cristian Jackson added 21 points for the Zips.

Trimble Jr. hit 7 of 10 3-pointers. Jackson also had eight assists.

Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds and four blocks for Akron (11-4, 9-3 Mid-American Conference).

Kent State scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Danny Pippen had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (10-5, 7-4). Malique Jacobs added 12 points. Giovanni Santiago had 10 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes on the season. Akron defeated Kent State 66-62 on Jan. 1.

