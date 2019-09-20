EVERETT — The Tri-City Americans scored three third-period goals and spoiled the Everett Silvertips’ season opener with a 4-2 victory Friday night in a Western Hockey League game.

The Silvertips scored first on Jackson Berezowski’s goal in the first period.Tri-City scored the next three goals, with the first two coming from Nikita Krivokrasov.

Everett closed to 3-2 on Bryce Kindopp’s goal midway through the third perid. The American scored an empty-net goal late to seal the win.

Women’s soccer

• Rachel Bowler and Holly Rothering scored their first goals of the season, but Seattle U (4-4-1) fell at the Air Force Academy 3-2.

Volleyball

• Washington State improved to 9-1 after a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 win over Houston Baptist (5-7) in Edinburg, Texas. Alexcis Lusby had 11 kills for the Cougars.

• Seattle U (8-5) split its games at the UC Riverside Classic. The Redhawks lost to Penn 26-24, 19-25, 26-12, 14-25, 15-9. Seattle U beat Cal State Fullerton 25-18, 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-9 behind the 22 kills of Rachel Stark.

Cross country

• Talon Hull took third as the Washington men took fifth at the Battle in Beantown in Boston.