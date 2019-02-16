LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov had the fastest time in both heats and won a World Cup men’s skeleton race Saturday.
Tretiakov finished in 1 minute, 47.19 seconds. Latvia’s Martins Dukurs was second in 1:47.33 and South Korea’s Yun Sungbin was third in 1:47.44.
Tretiakov moved into the World Cup overall points lead with one race remaining. Yun is second, 24 points back.
Greg West was the top U.S. finisher, placing eighth. The Americans put all three sleds in the top 10 on home ice, with Kyle Brown finishing ninth and Austin Florian grabbing 10th on the Mount Van Hoevenberg track.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The final World Cup skeleton races of the season are next weekend in Calgary, Alberta.