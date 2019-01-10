SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Travis Jankowski and the San Diego Padres agreed to a one-year contract worth $1,165,000, a raise from his $555,000 salary last year.
The 27-year-old hit .259 with four homers and 17 RBIs last year.
Three Padres remain eligible for arbitration and absent an agreement: right-hander Kirby Yates, left-hander Robbie Erlin and catcher Austin Hedges.
