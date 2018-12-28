DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Travell Washington scored 13 points Friday night and hit the winning 3-pointer with a second left in overtime to help Illinois-Chicago beat Wright State 75-72 in the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Marcus Ottey had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Tarkus Ferguson added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Flames (7-7).

Cole Gentry had eight of his 24 points in overtime for Wright State (6-8). His 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the extra period tied it at 72 before Washington’s winner.

Neither team led by more than three in the extra period. Ottey’s jumper with 1:13 left tied it at 67, Ferguson’s 3-pointer at 45 seconds made it 70-67 and the Flames never trailed again.

Wright State led 57-52 with 2:28 left in the second half and UIC closed the period on a 7-2 run to force overtime.

Mark Hughes and Alan Vest had 11 points each for the Raiders.