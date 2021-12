What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Chicago Bears in Week 16 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction

Here's how the players who left UW men's basketball after last season are doing with their new teams

Analysis: With Jimmy Graham in Seattle for maybe the last time, let's reassess the trade that made him a Seahawk

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here