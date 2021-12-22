HONOLULU (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 11 points and nine rebounds, Gideon George off the bench to score 11 and BYU breezed to a 54-39 win over South Florida in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday night.

Alex Barcello added 10 points for the Cougars (10-2), while sophomore Caleb Lohner grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.

South Florida’s 39 points on 25.8% shooting represented the worst marks by a BYU opponent this season. BYU scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Javon Greene had nine points to lead the Bulls (4-6). Caleb Murphy, who led USF in scoring heading into the contest with 13.0 points per game, scored five points on 1-of-9 shooting.

