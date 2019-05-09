The trainer of the disqualified Kentucky Derby winner has gotten the roses after all.

Five days after Maximum Security won the Derby, then got disqualified for interference and placed 17th, a fan from North Carolina sent a dozen red roses to trainer Jason Servis at his Monmouth Park barn in New Jersey on Thursday.

A note enclosed with the flowers read: “Great race, it seems as though someone forgot to give you roses.”

Servis told The Associated Press that while he’s come to terms with the DQ, he still has questions about what he says was “a bad call.”

Maximum Security won’t run in the Preakness on May 18 but Servis says the colt hasn’t been ruled out for the Belmont on June 8.

Maximum Security was back on the track Thursday for the first time since the Derby, going for a light jog around the Jersey shore oval.

