PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will miss four-to-six weeks with a thumb injury.

The Trail Blazers said Friday night before their home opener against the Orlando Magic that Simons tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb during Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He will require surgery.

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Shaedon Sharpe will start against the Magic.

“For us, we’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do, keep it moving,” Billups said. “We’ll miss everything that he (Simons) does, until he gets back. But we’ll start Shaedon and just keep going.”

Simons had 18 points in the 123-111 season-opening loss at the Clippers. Last season, he averaged 18 points and four rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA