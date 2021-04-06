AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

MASTERS TOURNAMENT

Site: Augusta, Georgia.

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: TBA. Par: TBA

Prize money: TBA ($11.5 million in 2020). Winner’s share: TBA ($2.07 million in 2020).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Last week: Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open.

Notes: This Masters begins 144 days after the last one ended. It was held in November last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Dustin Johnson will try to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners at Augusta National. … Tiger Woods is missing the Masters for the fourth time in the last eight years because of serious leg injuries suffered in a Feb. 23 car crash. … Because of the pandemic, the field has only three amateurs, tying a Masters record. … Rory McIlroy needs to win the Masters to compete the career Grand Slam. This is the seventh time he has come to the Masters with the Grand Slam in reach. … Jordan Spieth has a victory, two runner-up finishes and third place in his seven appearances. … The club is allowing limited spectators, a number believed to be around 8,000. It will be the first major to allow spectators since the pandemic began. … Brooks Koepka is in the field. He had surgery on his right kneecap on March 16. … The Par 3 Contest has been canceled for the second straight year. … Russell Henley at No. 59 is the highest-ranked player in the world who did not qualify. That makes this the strongest field at Augusta in 10 years.

Next week: RBC Heritage (PGA Tour) and Austrian Golf Open (European Tour).

Online: https://www.masters.com/index.html

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open.

Next week: RBC Heritage.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Patty Tavatanakit won the ANA Inspiration.

Next week: Lotte Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Billy Horschel won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Next week: Austrian Golf Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Kevin Sutherland won the Cologuard Classic.

Next week: Chubb Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Kevin Sutherland.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Stephan Jaeger won the Emerald Coast Classic.

Next week: MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html