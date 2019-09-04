MONACO (AP) — The Athletics Integrity Unit says it won’t appeal a decision to clear American sprinter Christian Coleman of a rule violation.

The AIU says it agrees Coleman shouldn’t face a ban for missed tests because of a technicality which led the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to drop its case against him last week.

Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion in the 100 meters and a favorite to win gold at the upcoming world championships.

AIU chairman David Howman says he is following World Anti-Doping Agency guidance about how to date Coleman’s “whereabouts failures.” Athletes can only be punished for racking up three failures in a 12-month period, and WADA said one should be backdated to fall outside that period.

