MONTREAL (AP) — Mason Toye scored twice to lead the Minnesota United to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Ethan Finlay also scored to help Minnesota (9-7-3) rally from a pair of one-goal deficits.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel and Rudy Camacho scored for the Impact (9-9-3).

Finlay got the tying goal after a controversial call just before halftime. Finlay was in a 1-on-1 with Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush, who stuck out his leg to stop the ball. However, referee Alan Kelly called a penalty when Finlay went to the ground. After a review through the Video Assistant Referee, Kelly upheld his initial call and issued a yellow card to Bush.

Finlay then got his third goal of the year to tie it 2-2, prompting boos from the home crowd.

Toye’s second goal of the game, in the 46th minute put Minnesota ahead for the first time at 3-2.

Jackson-Hamel needed less than a minute to score the first goal of the game, slotting the ball past United goalkeeper Vito Mannone for his third goal of the season.

Toye tied it nearly eight minutes later when he got the ball after a misplay by Impact midfielder Samuel Piette and scored despite being sandwiched by two Montreal defenders.

Montreal went back ahead 2-1 off a set piece in the 13th minute. Saphir Taider whipped the ball into the box off a corner and it was chested down by Camacho, who gathered the ball before blasting it past Mannone.