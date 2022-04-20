BALTIMORE (AP) — Towson has hired Coppin State’s Laura Harper as its new women’s basketball coach.

Towson announced the move Wednesday. Harper coached Coppin State for two years. The Eagles went 15-13 last season for their first winning season since 2013-14.

Harper replaces Diane Richardson, who led Towson to a school-record 24 wins last season before taking over the program at Temple.

Harper won a national championship as a player at Maryland in 2006. She played two seasons in the WNBA and three more overseas in Italy, Turkey and Russia.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25