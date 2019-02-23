SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sabastian Townes had 20 points as Bryant routed Mount St. Mary’s 81-58 on Saturday.

Juan Cardenas had 19 points for Bryant (10-17, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 18 points. Adam Grant had 14 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Vado Morse had 19 points for the Mountaineers (8-21, 5-11). Damian Chong Qui added 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers on the season. Bryant defeated Mount St. Mary’s 66-59 on Jan. 10. Bryant plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday. Mount St. Mary’s faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com