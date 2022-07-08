LONDON (AP) — Tottenham sold Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for a fee of 31.25 million euros ($32 million) on Friday as the London club funds its offseason makeover under manager Antonio Conte.

The 24-year-old Bergwijn scored only four Premier League goals in his two seasons since joining from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, although two last season were key in helping Tottenham qualify for the Champions League after a two-season absence.

Ajax, where Bergwijn played in the youth system, will also be competing in the Champions League next season.

Tottenham is closing in on making defender Clement Lenglet its fifth summer recruit on a season-long loan from Barcelona. Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all already completed moves to north London.

