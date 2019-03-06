LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has banned Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino for two games.
Pochettino accepted an improper conduct charge following a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League last month.
The Argentine’s ban begins Saturday at former club Southampton. He was also fined 10,000 pounds ($13,000) by the FA’s independent regulatory commission.
Tottenham is third in the league and has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
