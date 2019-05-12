LONDON (AP) — Tottenham finished its Premier League campaign with a lively 2-2 draw against Everton on Sunday to secure fourth place.

With third-place Chelsea held to a scoreless draw at Leicester, Tottenham missed out on the chance to finish third for the second consecutive year, settling for the final Champions League berth with 71 points, one behind their London rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino, with one eye on next month’s Champions League final against Liverpool, made five changes to the side that pulled off the stunning comeback against Ajax in the semifinal. And it was Eric Dier, one of the replacements, who broke the deadlock in just the third minute when he scored from Eric Lamela’s corner.

Everton struggled to respond to the early deficit but eventually equalized through Theo Walcott in the 69th. Cenk Tosun then stunned the home side three minutes later when he scored to give Everton the lead.

But Tottenham wasn’t behind long, with Christian Eriksen leveling the scores with a free kick in the 75th.

The draw moved Everton to 54 points and eighth place.

___

