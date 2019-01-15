TORONTO (AP) — Toronto says it plans to sell Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez to a team in Qatar.
The Major League Soccer team did not identify the purchasing club. The deal is pending a physical.
Vazquez turns 32 on Jan. 20. He had 16 goals and 25 assists in 52 regular-season games and scored the second goal in Toronto’s 2-0 MLS Cup final win over Seattle in 2017.
Toronto made the announcement Tuesday, when it opened preseason training.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports