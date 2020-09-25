TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Ottawa Senators coach Paul MacLean as an assistant coach.

MacLean led the Senators to a 114-90-35 record and a pair of playoff appearances. He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2013 after being a finalist for the honor in 2012.

MacLean spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He joins recently hired assistant Manny Malhotra on Sheldon Keefe’s coaching staff.

“Adding someone of Paul’s expertise and character to advise and assist our staff is something that we felt was very important as we seek to make tangible steps next season,” Keefe said Friday in a release.

MacLean, 62, also served two stints as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks and was an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings from 2005-11, helping them win a Stanley Cup title in 2008.

Born in Grostenquin, France, MacLean skated in 719 career NHL games for the St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings, recording 324 goals and 349 assists.

