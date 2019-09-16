TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino missed out on a chance to join Inter Milan atop the Serie A standings with a 2-1 loss at home to promoted Lecce on Monday.

Mario Mancosu scored the winner in the 73rd minute from a rebound to earn Lecce’s first points of the season.

Diego Farias scored Lecce’s first goal of the season, also off a rebound, in the 35th, before Andrea Belotti equalized for Torino with a penalty after the break.

Torino anxiously awaited a VAR decision in the 10th minute of injury time but the referee ultimately ruled that there was no foul on Belotti inside the area even though it appeared that Lecce defender Andrea Rispoli had his arm around the striker.

Torino remained level with Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan on six points.

Inter leads with a full nine points while Bologna and eight-time defending champion Juventus are next with seven each.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports