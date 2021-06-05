STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kamren James singled to open the sixth and homered his second time up in the inning as No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State batted around in a nine-run outburst to put an emphatic end to VCU’s 22-game win streak with a 16-4 victory in the winners bracket of the Starkville Regional on Saturday.

Logan Tanner’s RBI single capped a two-run first inning and the Bulldogs (42-15) never looked back. VCU starter Mason Delane (3-1) lasted just three innings. Jaden Griffin replaced Delane and promptly gave up back-to-back home runs to Brad Cumbest and Kellum Clark to stretch the MSU lead to 5-1.

Hunter Vay had an RBI single and Michael Haydak followed with a two-run homer to pull the Rams (38-15) within 6-4 in the sixth before disaster struck in the bottom of the inning.

Christian MacLeod (6-4) worked 5 2/3 innings to get the win, surrendering four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 12.

VCU will play Campbell in an elimination game on Sunday. The Bulldogs await the winner on Monday.

