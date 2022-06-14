Phoenix Mercury (5-9, 3-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-12, 1-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Kelsey Mitchell and Skylar Diggins-Smith, meet when Indiana and Phoenix hit the court. Mitchell ranks fourth in the WNBA averaging 18.8 points per game and Diggins-Smith ranks fifth in the league averaging 18.5 points per game.

The Fever are 2-6 in home games. Indiana is second in the WNBA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Emily Engstler averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Mercury are 2-6 in road games. Phoenix averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Fever and Mercury face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 18.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Fever. Victoria Vivians is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Advertising

Brianna Turner is averaging 4.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 80.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.