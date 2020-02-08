The top-ranked Washington softball team won two more games at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta on Saturday, running their season record to 4-0.

In the first game, Washington won 8-7 over Alabama Birmingham in walkoff fashion. Sis Bates had the game-winning hit with two outs in the seventh, ripping a liner into the right-field corner to let Jadelyn Allchin waltz in from third and end it.

Allchin and Taryn Atlee each had two hits in the game, with Atlee adding two runs batted in. Morganne Flores and Bates combined to reach base five times, scoring three runs.

Washington scored six times in the first inning as Madison Huskey hit a three-run homer.

In the second game, Gabbie Plain threw a one-hit gem as the Huskies defeated Georgia Tech 2-1. Plain did not allow a hit until one out in the seventh and allowed three base runners: a walk in the fourth, a single and an error in the seventh.

Plain was just about unhittable. The junior from Australia struck out six, retiring nine straight at one point and 14 of the first 15.

Bates, Flores and Allchin went a combined 6 for 12, with Bates and Flores driving in Washington’s runs.

Silvertips down T-birds

KENT — Jake Christiensen scored two goals and the Everett Silvertips beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 before a season-high 6,190 at ShoWare Center.

Kasper Puutio, Cole Fonstad and Brendan Lee also scored for the Silvertips (34-11-3-1).

Jared Davidson and Conner Roulette scored for the T-birds (20-24-3-3).

More softball

Seattle University lost 8-0 in six innings to Kansas at the Kajikawa Classic. Stephanie Merwin had two hits for the Redhawks (0-3).

Men’s basketball

Divant’e Moffitt led five double-figure scorers with 19 points for Seattle Pacific, which maintained its four-game lead atop the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings with a 91-55 home triumph over Concordia-Portland. The Falcons (17-5) won their third straight game, improving their league ledger to 13-1.

• Visiting Whitman lost 90-83 to Lewis & Clark, snapping its historic 67-game Northwest Conference winning streak. The loss leaves the Blues (16-5, 11-1 NWC) tied with Whitworth atop the standings.

Women’s basketball

The Simon Fraser Clan buried 13 shots from three-point range, including three in a row to start a game-ending 17-4 scoring run, and went on to beat host Seattle Pacific 75-68. Natalie Hoff pumped in a career-high 16 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Falcons (7-15, 5-9 GNAC).

• Eastern Washington lost 79-47 at Montana State. Bella Cravens led all scorers with 18 points for the Eagles (2-19, 1-11 Big Sky).

Gymnastics

Senior Darian Burns tied the school record on the vault (9.900) and compiled the program’s second-highest all-around score (39.375), leading Seattle Pacific to a winning team total (193.750) at the Air Force Triangular in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Men’s tennis

Ewen Lumsden picked up his first win over a ranked opponent and Jack Davis continued to win in the spring, but host Washington (5-3) was not able to pull out a win over Pepperdine, falling 5-2.