Lucas Meek scored two goals as the top-ranked Washington men’s soccer team defeated No. 5 Stanford 3-0 Thursday night at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Huskies (10-1-1, 3-0 Pac-12) also got a goal from Nick Scardina, which Meek assisted on.

Stanford (6-1-3, 1-1-2) lost for the first time this season.

Men’s basketball

• Gonzaga and Kentucky were already scheduled to meet Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena with a return date next season at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The schools announced the series has been extended through the 2027-28 season.

The teams will clash in Seattle, presumably at Climate Pledge Arena, in 2024-25 and in Nashville, Tennessee, the following season.

The 2026-27 clash will be held at Rupp Arena with the Wildcats visiting the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027-28.

Advertising

Men’s soccer

• Seattle Pacific outshot host Saint Martin’s 18-7 but had to settle for a 0-0 draw. The Falcons (3-4-5, 2-1-2) sent eight shots in during the first half and followed it with 10 more in the second half against Saint Martin’s (2-7-2, 2-2-1).

Women’s soccer

• Allie Montoya scored twice as No. 14 Stanford (10-2-1, 3-1 Pac-12) beat visiting Washington 2-1. Kelsey Branson scored for the Huskies (8-2-2, 2-2).

• Toni Miranda, Sophie Beadle and Lauren Snedeker scored goals as Seattle Pacific (7-3-1, 5-2) secured a 3-1 victory over Central Washington (2-6-3, 1-4-2) at Interbay Stadium.

• No. 21 Washington State (8-2-2, 2-1-1) lost to the host California Golden Bears 2-1. The loss was the Cougars’ first in conference play and first since Aug. 18. Brianna McReynolds scored the Cougars’ goal in the 89th minute, spoiling Cal’s shutout.