CINCINNATI (2-6-1) at WASHINGTON (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Even

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bengals 6-3; Washington 3-4-2

SERIES RECORD — Bengals lead 5-4-1

LAST MEETING — Tied 27-27 on Oct. 30, 2016 in London

LAST WEEK — Bengals lost to Steelers 36-10; Washington lost to Lions 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 27, Washington No. 29

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (21), PASS (16)

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (27), PASS (26)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (30), PASS (20)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (21), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Just 12 players remain from these teams’ last meeting, the tie at London’s Wembley Stadium four years ago. … Cincinnati and Washington had the top two picks in this year’s draft. The Bengals selected QB Joe Burrow, while Washington took edge rusher Chase Young. … Burrow says he’s fine after tweaking his ankle in the loss to Pittsburgh. … Burrow ranks second in the NFL with 370 pass attempts and third with 242 completions. He has five 300-yard passing games, tied for second most among rookies in NFL history. … Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon has missed the past three games with a foot injury and is questionable again. If he can’t go, Giovani Bernard will continue to start in his place. … Washington 2017 fourth-round pick Samaje Perine led Cincinnati with 48 yards rushing against the Steelers. … WRs Tee Higgins and Alex Erickson each lost a fumble in the loss to Pittsburgh. … The Bengals rank second in the league with an 87.5% success rate on fourth down, converting 14 of 16 opportunities. … Cincinnati allowed Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to throw for 333 yards and four touchdowns last week. … Brandon Wilson has four kickoff returns of 40 yards or more, second best in the league. … Washington is prohibiting fans from attending after allowing 3,000 for its last home game Nov. 8. … Washington has trailed by 10 or more points before or at halftime in eight of nine games this season. … QB Alex Smith had a career-high 38 completions and 390 yards passing against Detroit. … Smith is starting his second game since 2018 after taking over when Kyle Allen was injured. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson ran for two TDs in the Lions game. … WR Terry McLaurin lost a fumble last week, his first in the pros or college. … Morgan Moses is expected to start at left tackle with Cornelius Lucas and Geron Christian injured. … Despite being the top-ranked passing defense, Washington allowed another long completion in the loss to Detroit, a 55-yarder from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Hall. … Young committed a roughing-the-passer penalty that set up the Lions for Matt Prater’s winning 59-yard field goal. … Young leads all rookies with 3 1/2 sacks. … If S Deshazor Everett can’t play because of an ankle injury, coach Ron Rivera says Troy Apke could start in that spot. … S Kamrel Curl has two sacks in his past two games. … K Dustin Hopkins kept his job despite ranking 30th in the league in field goal percentage. … Fantasy tip: Gibson has become Washington’s primary rusher and will get ample opportunities against a defense that’s shoddy against the run, but don’t forget about third-down back J.D. McKissic, who will be a popular target for Smith on dink and dunk passes.

