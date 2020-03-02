CAIRO (AP) — The troubled governing body of Africa soccer lost its top administrator on Monday when he resigned less than one year into the job.

The Confederation of African Football said Mouad Hajji left citing “personal reasons and indicating the need to return to Morocco as soon as possible.”

Hajji spent most of his time at CAF working with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura during her six-month spell as a special delegate to run the Cairo-based organization.

An audit of CAF’s finances from 2015-19 detailed irregularities and possible fraud in accounts described as “unreliable and not trustworthy.”

Samoura’s time with CAF ended last month amid tensions between the African organization and FIFA during a conference in Morocco attended by the world soccer body’s president, Gianni Infantino.

CAF under the three-year presidency of Ahmad Ahmad has been rocked by allegations of financial wrongdoing and sexual harassment. He was questioned by investigators in Paris last June about CAF equipment contracts with a French firm.

In a statement Monday published by CAF, Hajji was quoted as saying: “I have no doubt that the president will continue to work for the good and development of our most beautiful sport.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports