Top Mariners prospects Cole Young and Gabriel Gonzalez, promoted to the AquaSox on Friday, helped host Everett to an 8-5 win over the Hillsboro Hops in Northwest League action.

Shortstop Young, the 21st overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft, went 2 for 3 with two walks, a run batted in and two runs scored. Right fielder Gonzalez, a member of Seattle’s 2021 international signing class out of Venezuela, had a two-run double.

• The Rainiers lost 5-4 to Round Rock in the opener of a Pacific Coast League three-game series in Tacoma.

High schools

• Colfax girls basketball player Brynn McGaughy will miss three to six months after surgery to repair an open ankle fracture and dislocation. The The 6-foot-3 McGaughy is ranked as the top prospect in Washington by Prep Girls Hoops.