Top Mariners prospects Cole Young and Gabriel Gonzalez, promoted to the AquaSox on Friday, helped host Everett to an 8-5 win over the Hillsboro Hops in Northwest League action.
Shortstop Young, the 21st overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft, went 2 for 3 with two walks, a run batted in and two runs scored. Right fielder Gonzalez, a member of Seattle’s 2021 international signing class out of Venezuela, had a two-run double.
• The Rainiers lost 5-4 to Round Rock in the opener of a Pacific Coast League three-game series in Tacoma.
High schools
• Colfax girls basketball player Brynn McGaughy will miss three to six months after surgery to repair an open ankle fracture and dislocation. The The 6-foot-3 McGaughy is ranked as the top prospect in Washington by Prep Girls Hoops.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.