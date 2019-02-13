MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chloe Jackson scored 16 points and No. 1 Baylor used a good shooting night and solid defense to rout Kansas State 71-48 on Wednesday night.

Juicy Landrum added 15 points, Lauren Cox 14 and Kalani Brown had 10 and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bears (22-1, 12-0 Big 12 Conference), who beat Kansas State for the 31st straight time. Baylor has also won 35 in a row in the regular season against Big 12 foes and 33 consecutive conference games on the road.

Baylor dominated in almost all facets of the contest outrebounding the Wildcats 40-29, outscoring them 28-22 in the paint and had 15 more assists than K-State.

The Lady Bears jumped all over the Wildcats in the first quarter, outscoring them 21-9. They led 40-22 at the half as Baylor shot 17-for-28 from the field in the opening 20 minutes. Landrum had 12 of her points in the first half, making all five of her shots.

Peyton Williams scored 11 points and Kayla Goth had 10 for Kansas State (15-10, 6-7).

No. 6 NOTRE DAME 97, BOSTON COLLEGE 47

BOSTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points to move into second place on Notre Dame’s all-time scoring list, and the Fighting Irish coasted to a victory over Boston College.

Brianna Turner scored 19 and Jessica Shepard had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (23-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jackie Young scored 15 with 10 rebounds for the Irish, who led by 29 at the half and mounted a 23-0 run that left them with an 88-29 lead after three quarters.

Taylor Soule scored 11 points for BC (14-11, 3-9). The Eagles were outscored 58-32 in the paint, 23-6 on second-chance points, and 22-11 in transition.

No. 12 N.C. STATE 77, No. 16 SYRACUSE 73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Leslie had 30 points and 10 rebounds, one of three players for North Carolina State with a double-double, to help the Wolfpack end a two-game losing streak with a hard-earned win over Syracuse.

Freshman Elissa Cunane scored 22 points with a career-high 12 rebounds and senior DD Rogers scored a career-high 16 points with 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their first 21 games before losing to rival North Carolina and at No. 24 Florida State.

Leslie made 5 of 8 free throws in the last 27 seconds, just enough to save the game for the Wolfpack.

Tiana Mangakahia scored 25 points and had 10 assists for the Orange (18-6, 7-4), which is 3-5 against ranked teams this season and had won four of five in the series before N.C. State won the last meeting in Raleigh on Jan. 14, 2018.

TCU 76, No. 18 IOWA STATE 69

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a career-high 27 points, including two clinching free throws with 26 seconds left, and TCU upset Iowa State.

Amy Okonkwo added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Moore had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Horned Frogs (18-6, 8-5 Big 12 Conference), who lost the first meeting 92-54.

Neither team had a double-figure lead but the Horned Frogs took the lead for good with a 6-0 run in the third quarter when they made 6 of 8 free throws. Moore made 5 of 6 while the Cyclones were missing three straight shots.

Bridget Carleton, who had 34 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa State (18-6, 8-4), cut the deficit to 55-52 entering the fourth quarter but Heard’s basket followed by a 3-pointer, pushed the lead to eight in the opening minute. An Ashley Joen’s 3 and Carleton’s 3-point play, followed by Kristin Scott’s 3 after a Heard basket, made it a one-point game. But the Cyclones couldn’t get over the hump because they were 5 of 20 from the field in the fourth quarter, making just 1 of 7 to close the game.

Carleton moved into second on ISU’s all-time list with 1,890 points after her season-high for points. Scott added 15 points for the Cyclones.