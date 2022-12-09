LONDON (AP) — Top 100 tennis player Kamil Majchrzak was provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for banned substances at three tournaments in September and October.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the ruling Friday, saying the 26-year-old from Poland turned in A samples at the Sofia Open, Japan Open and Seoul Challenger that contained SARM S-22, a prohibited anabolic agent that can aid in muscle building, and metabolites of other substances.

Majchrzak can request the analysis of his B samples. During his provisional ban, he can’t compete in, or attend, any sanctioned tournaments.

Majchrzak’s best Grand Slam showing was making it to the third round of the U.S. Open in 2019.

He reached a career-high ranking of No. 75 this February and finished the season at No. 77.

“I have some incredibly sad and difficult news to share with everyone,” Majchrzak wrote on Twitter, mentioning his positive test results. He said he has “never, ever, knowingly taken any banned substance” and called the news “the biggest shock.”

___

