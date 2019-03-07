OREM, Utah (AP) — Jake and Connor Toolson combined to score 37 points and Utah Valley defeated Grand Canyon 82-70 Thursday night in the battle for second place in the Western Athletic Conference.

Jake Toolson scored 19 points, making four 3-pointers with eight rebounds and seven assists. Connor Toolson scored 18 with a trio of 3-pointers.

The teams had come in with identical conference records. Alessandro Lever gave Grand Canyon a 3-0 lead but it was the Wolverines (22-8, 11-4) in control after that, taking the lead less than a minute later when Benjamin Nakwaasah and Jake Toolson hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Lever scored five quick points to open the second half and the Antelopes (18-11, 10-5) grabbed a 44-43 lead. Jake Toolson answered with a 3-pointer and Utah Valley ripped a 13-2 run and led by double digits for most of the second half.

Lever, Carlos Johnson and Damari Milstead each scored 15 points for Grand Canyon, which is in third place in the WAC.