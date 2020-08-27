CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Tony Dungy has been added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee, the fourth hall member to become part of the voting process.

Dungy joins Bill Polian, James Lofton and Dan Fouts on the panel.

The first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl, Dungy was enshrined into the hall in 2016 following a 13-year coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and the Indianapolis Colts (2002-08).

“Coach Dungy is a tremendous addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee,” said Saleem Choudhry, the hall’s vice president of museum & exhibit services who oversees the selection process. “As a Hall of Fame coach who has been involved in the NFL since 1977, he has a depth of knowledge and experience with players, coaches and personnel from numerous organizations across multiple decades. His extensive understanding will be invaluable to the selection process.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-person selection panel consists of one media representative from each pro football city (two from New York and two from Los Angeles), and 16 at-large selectors, who are active members of the media or people “intricately involved in professional football, including one representative of the Pro Football Writers of America.

