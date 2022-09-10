TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Dequan Finn accounted for three touchdowns, Toledo ran for six touchdowns and the Rockets beat UMass 55-10 on Saturday.

Finn ran for two scores and finished with 74 yards on seven carries and threw for 177 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Devin Maddox. Jerjuan Newton had four receptions for 106 yards for Toledo (2-0).

Toledo built a 28-0 lead before the Minutemen (0-2) scored with seven seconds left in the half. Isaiah Holiness’ 1-yard run capped an 11-play, 59-yard drive.

Quarterback Gino Campiotti ran for 65 yards on 12 carries for UMass, which has been outscored 97-20 in its first two contests.

