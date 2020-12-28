WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Donovann Toatley had 16 points off the bench to carry Monmouth to a 97-69 win over Canisius on Monday.

Deion Hammond had 16 points and six rebounds for Monmouth (3-2, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 11 points and Klemen Vuga had 10.

Malik Brooks, Siem Uijtendaal, Majesty Brandon and Malek Green each had 10 points for the Golden Griffins (1-3, 1-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com